Robert Morse, 'Mad Men' and 'How To Succeed In Business' Actor, Dies at 90

Robert Morse has died. The actor -- known for his work on Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Mad Men -- was 90.

The news of Morse's death was confirmed to ABC on Wednesday night by his son, Charlie. On Thursday morning, writer and producer Larry Karaszewski also released a statement on Twitter paying tribute to Morse.

"My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90," Karaszewski wrote. "A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie and daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years - filming People v OJ and hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life)."

Throughout the course of his career, Morse was Emmy-nominated seven times, winning the award in 1992. Five of those nominations were for Morse's work as Bert Cooper on Mad Men. The actor and singer also won two Tony Awards, one in 1961 for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and the second in 1989 for Tru.

Shortly after news of his death made headlines, tributes to Morse began to flood social media.

"Robert Morse. What a career. Rest In peace, sir," Sex and the City actor George Hahn tweeted.

Screenwriter Paul Rudnick wrote, "RIP Robert Morse, who was the winsome, gleeful soul of musical theater in How To Succeed In Business, and later did a great job as Truman Capote in Tru. He radiated a wicked joy; it was impossible to watch him without instantly sharing his giddy delight."

Morse is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Roberts, whom he married in 1989. He was father of five children: Charlie, Allyn, Robin, Hilary, and Andrea.