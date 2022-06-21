Rob Lowe Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute To Wife Sheryl Berkoff: 'You Are the Whole Package'

Rob Lowe honored his wife of over 30 years in a sweet Instagram tribute on Monday. The 58-year-old actor praised Sheryl Berkoff as she celebrated her 61st birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," he wrote. "You are the whole package, and I am blessed. Here’s to many more years of love and fun! Xoxo."

Berkoff responded to her husband’s note by leaving three heart smiley emojis in the comments section.

It’s no secret that Lowe absolutely adores his wife. In May 2021, he spoke to ET about the positive impact the jewelry designer has had on his life.

"Listen, she may have saved my life, really," he explained. "I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for. And so I am really lucky that that happened to me. Maybe I had changed it on my own, maybe, but it's a big maybe. And just when I met her, I knew that if I could not make it with her, I definitely could not make it work with anyone else."

Lowe and Berkoff tied the knot in 1991 and share two sons: Matt, 29, and John, 27. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor also told ET that starting a family was something he always wanted.

"And I always wanted that life, I really wanted kids," Lowe shared. "I wanted a normal life outside of Hollywood. I wanted to insert myself in Hollywood for what I needed to do and get out like a light and live as normal of a life as I can, and we were able to do that because I think we were very well matched."

Lowe is also known to gush over his longtime love any chance he gets. For her birthday last year, he shared an adorable pic of the two of them, writing, "Happy birthday to my love and my life. Smarter, hotter, more wonderfully complex and more fun every year. You never stop becoming an even better version of yourself, and such a gift to me and the boys. Enjoy the love that surrounds you today!."