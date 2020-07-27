Rob Kardashian Comments on Tristan Thompson's New Look on Instagram

Rob Kardashian seems to be enjoying his return to social media. Over the weekend, Rob took to the comments section of Tristan Thompson's post to give his sister's ex a good-natured hard time.

Tristan posted a shot of himself on Instagram, writing, "New Look 😉." Shortly after, Rob commented, "Jake Shuttlesworth?"

Jake Shuttlesworth is the name of Denzel Washington's character in the 1998 Spike Lee film He Got Game. Rob appears to be referencing Tristan's game on the basketball court as a Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Tristan has been on good terms with the Kardashian family recently as he continues to spend time with Khloe and their daughter, True, while in quarantine. A source recently told ET that the two are "not officially" back together, despite reports.

"At the end of the day, Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible, and if they can make it work, she wants to try," the source said at the time. "Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed.”

As for Rob, the 33-year-old single dad has been much more publicly active with his famous family in recent months, attending Khloe's birthday party in June and Tristan's Fourth of July bash shortly after. Rob shared photos of himself at both events, a new move for the son of Kris Jenner, who has been notoriously private in recent years following his split from Blac Chyna, the mother of his daughter, Dream.

Over the weekend, Rob shared a photo of his glamorous mom, Kris, rocking a chic black dress with stunning floral embroidery and a matching face mask, writing, "Mama!!"

Khloe recently opened up about the possibility of Rob returning to the family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watch the clip below for more: