'Riverdale' to End After Season 7

It's almost time to say goodbye to Riverdale. The CW announced on Thursday that their "iconic" teen drama will be taking its final bow after an upcoming seventh and final season, wrapping up a spellbinding run that's seen the beloved Archie Comics characters face off against dangerous cults, obsessive families, the Gargoyle King and much, much more.

Riverdale's final episodes will debut midseason, alongside its new Tuesday night companion, The Flash, as the network rolls out new series like the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, in the fall.

Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network, announced the network's fall schedule during Upfronts on Thursday, sharing of the Riverdale news, "[We will] be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture."

"As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital," Pedowitz continued. "In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series."

ET spoke withRiverdale star Camila Mendes at Michael Kors' Fall-Winter 2022 show at New York Fashion Week in February, where she predicted that the show might be saying goodbye after the seventh season.

"I give it another season," she said. "I think we'll go through season 7. Here's hoping. We'll see."

Mendes' co-star, Cole Sprouse, predicted a similar fate for the series back in December.

"I think the quality of a wonderful program is knowing how to wrap it up and say, 'Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride,'" he added.

Riverdale's sixth season is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on The CW.