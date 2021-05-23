Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 'Suicide Squad' Premiere

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora just reached a major milestone in their relationship! The couple made their red carpet debut on Monday night when they stepped out for the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, California.

Ora, 30, stunned at the event, wearing a white, backless Azzi & Osta mini dress, while her 45-year-old beau, who stars in the film as Ratcatcher, wore a gray suit and white button-up shirt.

The pair was all smiles with their arms linked on the carpet. Waititi even giddily pointed at Ora at one point. The couple shared a laugh while posing for pics.

Waititi and Ora first sparked romance rumors in April, when the singer shared a pic of herself hugging the director. Then, in May, the pair was spotted displaying some major PDA in Australia, alongside actress Tessa Thompson.

In a July interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi said he was "not really" upset by the pics going public.

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he said. "And also, Is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."