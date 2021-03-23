Rising Country Singer Taylor Dee Dead at 33 After Car Crash

Rest in peace, Taylor Dee. The rising country singer died on March 14 following a car crash, CBS DFW reports. She was 33.

Dee, born Taylor Dawn Carroll, was driving an SUV eastbound on Texas' State Highway 183 toll lane in Euless around 10:30 p.m., according to CBS. Officials said she attempted to take the exit to Highway 360, but is believed to have missed the turn by a split-second and slammed into a barrier.

The SUV Dee was driving rolled, hit an overhead sign, and ejected her from the vehicle, according to authorities. Euless police said she was not wearing a seat belt. A second person in the vehicle had minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident. The case remains under investigation.

"Taylor Dee was the real deal -- a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people," said Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association. "In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously."

Dee's first single, "The Buzz," dropped in June 2019, and had played on Texas radio stations. The singer is survived by a young son and daughter.

