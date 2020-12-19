Riley Keough Says First Christmas Without Late Brother Benjamin Will Be 'Painful'

Riley Keough knows the holidays are tough after you've lost a loved one. The 31-year-old actress got candid about how "painful" it will be to not have her late brother, Benjamin, on Dec. 25.



"Its going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother. Words can’t describe how painful it is," she wrote on Friday alongside a selfie of the two. "I’m thinking of everyone whose lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love."

She added that she's also "thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away. ❤️"

The Logan Lucky actress has paid tribute to her sibling over the last couple of months. In October, Riley celebrated what would have been Benjamin's 28th birthday by posting photos of the two on her Instagram.

"Happy Birthday beautiful angel ⛈❤️⛈," she captioned the new and old pics. She also got a tattoo on her collarbone in his honor.

Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland in October.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," read a message posted on the Facebook page for Elvis Presley's Memphis estate.

