Riley Keough Gets Large Tattoo in Late Brother Benjamin’s Honor: Pic

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late brother. The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a shot of her new ink in honor of her late brother, Benjamin Keough. The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley died by suicide earlier this month.

In the pic, Riley lifts up the bandaging on her fresh ink to show off the cursive writing of her brother's name "Benjamin Storm," which she had tattooed above her collarbone.

The actress added a red heart emoji to her post.

Riley previously remembered Benjamin in a heartbreaking Instagram post earlier this month.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me," she captioned a slideshow of photos of the two together. "You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

The Paterno actress continued by adding that she hopes her brother gives her "strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god."

She concluded by writing that she can't believe he's gone, "Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

