Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says

Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.

"Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans," the source adds. "She's putting her all into it. She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy."

The National Football League announced in September that the 34-year-old will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, and fans have been craving to know more ever since. The singer recently released a teaser for the show. The brief video doesn't reveal anything about the performance itself, but it definitely makes a statement.

Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels, the singer struts toward the camera to the sound of headlines and questions she's faced as fans hungrily await her next musical project. "It’s been 2,190 days," one voice counts as another voice says, "It’s been six years since the nine-time GRAMMY winner dropped her last album...RiRi, where have you been?"

But all the noise is silenced when the spotlight hits the GRAMMY winner as she strikes a fierce pose and signals to the camera to shh, with her aptly tattooed index finger.

Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016, and although her fans regularly rib the singer for focusing on her other profitable sources of income, there's no doubt they'll have their calendars marked for the Sunday game on Feb. 12.

But that isn't all Rihanna's Navy has to be excited about. The source also tells ET that the singer is truly leaning into her new role as a mom.

"She adores being a mom and her and A$AP would love to expand their family someday," the source reveals.

Rihanna has made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. In March 2020, she told British Vogue that she wanted three or four kids by the time she was 42 -- with or without a partner.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she told the magazine. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

It seems like Rihanna and A$AP are keen to keep expanding their family of three!

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his emotional new song "Same Problems," A$AP gushed about being a new member of the "dad club," describing fatherhood as "unexplainable."

"It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm a full dad now," he shared. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole 'nother perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

The rapper also expressed his excitement for his partner's upcoming performance, saying "I'm just as excited as you guys, if not more."

He added, "This is as huge. This is incredible. I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It's just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

Rihanna's halftime performance will air during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.