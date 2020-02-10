Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Collection -- Shop the New Pieces Now

Rihanna's latest lingerie collection is out! The superstar's Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line is now available to shop. The newest range features pieces seen in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Shop the lingerie and sleepwear styles worn by the biggest stars who made appearances in the fashion show special, including Lizzo, Normani, Bella Hadid, Miguel, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Rosalía, Gigi Goode and Rihanna herself.

The range boasts sexy, glamorous bras, underwear, bodysuits, teddies, robes and more in bright hues and gorgeous prints and fabrics, made for everyone. The inclusive line offers sizes 30A to 42H/46DDD and XS to 3X. You can purchase the RiRi-designed pieces on Amazon and the Savage X Fenty website.

Rihanna tells ET's Rachel Smith the fashion special features a range of gender identities and that she and her team have been working on the new fall collection since the last Savage X Fenty show.

"Definitely men, women, non-binary -- there's gonna be an array of personalities," Rihanna says. "I'm excited to present the show with new product that we've actually been designing since our last show. While we were making the last show, we were actually creating this collection, so it's fantastic to see it finally come to fruition."

"I'm particularly excited about our male representation from Christian Combs. We're doing a collaboration with him which is really special to us. He's the latest collaborator with the brand and he's worn randomly a customized boxer brief last year, which had the ladies going a little bit crazy. So, you know what, come over to Savage and make them. I wear them all the time, so I'm excited to see how people interpret that new franchise in our brand," she adds.

The fashion show extravaganza is a breathtaking spectacle with high-energy musical performances, non-stop dance, hypnotizing light design, incredible sets and, of course, head-turning lingerie looks. The special also reveals behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Rihanna, her team and celebrity friends on the musician-turned-designer's creative process and storytelling. One of the lace fabrics used in the collection has a special touch -- an embroidery of Rihanna's handwriting reminiscent of a personal diary.

"It was a random, little, fun doodle night because it was supposed to be personal," she explains. "It was supposed to be a play on a diary and I figured, just, let's doodle and design what the diary would look like 'cause in my diary, it's full of empty pages. We even have these little merch diaries that we gave as gifts that the doodles are outside of, and the pages are empty for you to journal whatever you want to journal in them. I've been coloring all of them, but we incorporated that into the embroidery in the lace and it's like a fun, little sub-collection within the entire show."

Be sure to access Prime Video to watch the fashion show and the entire Savage X Fenty fall 2020 collection.