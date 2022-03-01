Rihanna Wears Her Sexiest Pregnancy Style Yet to Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna is using Paris Fashion Week as her personal runway! On Tuesday, the mommy-to-be stepped out for the Dior Womenswear fashion show in Paris. For the occasion, the 34-year-old put her growing baby bump on display in a sheer dress, paired over a black lace lingerie set.

Adding a little more fashion to the look, the "Umbrella" singer finished it with a long black leather coat and sleek black boots. Keeping her look sexy, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a deep red lip.

Absent from the stylish moment was her boyfriend, and father of her baby, A$AP Rocky. The sexy maternity look comes a day after Rihanna and the rapper were spotted at the Off-White fashion show. For the occasion, the singer put her bump on display in a blush pink dress, complete with an oversized fur coat.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Image

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she said, adding with a laugh, "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

As for her pregnancy journey, the “Love on the Brain” singer is loving it.

"It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it," Rihanna said, while joking that she's loving "donuts, so far."

Rihanna and A$AP confirmed that they were expecting their first child on Jan. 31. For the announcement, Rihanna showed off her bump in a bright pink coat while the pair strolled together through the rapper’s hometown of Harlem, NYC.

A source recently told ET that Rihanna and A$AP are "so happy about her pregnancy." Rihanna has also made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. "She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source said. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."