Rihanna Assures Fans Will 'Not Be Disappointed' When She Decides to Release New Music (Exclusive)

Rihanna knows her fans are in desperate need of her new music, but she's making it worth the wait. While she may be busy getting ready for the launch of her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, the 32-year-old singer and entrepreneur got candid with ET's Rachel Smith about R9.

"I am always working on music," Rihanna expressed via video chat. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she continued. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

It's been four years since the Barbados native released her eighth studio album, Anti. While talking about her work, Rihanna also took a moment to reflect on the 15 years since the release of her debut single, "Pon de Replay," as well as the 10-year anniversary of "What's My Name" and "Love the Way You Lie."

"I'm 10 years older, I'm 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it's like a decade plus," she joked about what comes to mind when reflecting on her career. "THAT is what I think about! But I'm also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I'm grateful. It's been fun and I can't even complain."

Meanwhile, Fenty fanatics will be able to prep their skin before using Fenty Beauty products with Rihanna's new skincare line, set to drop on July 31.

"The new culture of skincare," according to the brand, will include a three-step collection of 2-in-1 products, including Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer + SPF.

"We want these products to work for all skin types and, of course, all skin tones," Rihanna told ET. "I want these things to be different from anything that is on the market. I want it to be simple. I want it to be accessible, but still with the high level of ingredients that some of these other brands do but they're so expensive."

"I realized that you can actually make the best product and it does not have to be inaccessible," she continued, adding that she's giving people what they need. "Three simple steps, and from there we take them on a journey throughout their skincare."

