Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'Keeping Things Lowkey' With New Baby, Says Source

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are soaking in that new parent life, locking things down and maintaining a low profile in New York since welcoming their first child in May.

"They're keeping things lowkey so they can enjoy their little family," a source tells ET. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

Since becoming parents, the pair have only been spotted out a handful of times. First, at a barbershop in London in early July, where Rihanna happily posed for photos while her rapper beau got a haircut. Later that month, RiRi was snapped arriving for A$AP's set at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Paris, France, and grocery shopping in New York City.

The couple also enjoyed a chic date night at NYC hot spot Carbone in late July.

The source tells ET that Rihanna is enjoying family time, but will eventually shift some of her attention back to work again. "She's one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all," the source says, adding that she'll "be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career."

No doubt about that. In June, the 34-year-old singer earned a top spot on Forbes' 2022 list of "America’s Richest Self-Made Women." Not only is Rihanna sitting pretty with a net worth of $1.4 billion, but she's officially America's youngest self-made billionaire. The publication estimated her worth had climbed to an impressive number largely thanks to her ventures in beauty and fashion.

Rihanna redefined maternity fashion during her high-profile pregnancy, revealing the news that she was expecting by stepping out in a pink coat buttoned just so to show off her burgeoning, bejeweled bump.

Much like her pregnancy announcement, ET's source says that Rihanna will announce her baby's name in her own way when she's ready.

Back in February, Rihanna herself opened up to ET about her experience with pregnancy and said not to expect any lullaby albums from her after becoming a mother. "My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby," she joked.

