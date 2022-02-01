Ricki Lake Marries Ross Burningham: See the Pics!

Surprise! Ricki Lake has tied the knot to lawyer Ross Burningham. The 53-year-old television personality shared the good news on Instagram on Monday with pictures of their wedding day.

Lake and Burningham got married on Jan. 2. Lake stood on a stool and wore a flowy dress during the ceremony, and both the bride and groom looked ecstatic during the happy occasion.

"We did it! 1/2/22," she wrote. "Ross and I said I DO! 💍🍾✨♥️🥰."

Lake and Burningham got engaged last February. "I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she shared at the time. "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy ♥️."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lake said that she and Burningham met at the end of June 2020, and admitted that he was "a booty call for a few months." Clearly, it turned into much more and she revealed how he proposed.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home," she recalled. "So it was romantic. It was very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier."

"He is wonderful," she added. "Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We're great together."

Lake was previously married to illustrator Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004, and shares two kids with him: Milo and Owen. She was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans tragically died by suicide in 2017.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Lake opened up about how her appearance as The Raven on The Masked Singer helped her heal from that loss and allowed her to love again.

"It really helped me in honoring him," she said of Evans. "[The Raven] was definitely having to do with the loss of my husband, and my grieving process."