Ricki Lake Announces Engagement to Ross Burningham

Congrats to Ricki Lake! The former talk show host is engaged to Ross Burningham, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

"Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! 💍 ♥️," Lake wrote alongside a photo of her with her fiancé. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one," she wrote."#heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy ♥️."

Fans and friends shared their well wishes for the happy couple in the comments.

Lake was previously married to illustrator Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004, and shares two kids with him: Milo and and Owen.

She was married to jewelry designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans tragically died by suicide in 2017.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Lake opened up about how her appearance as The Raven on The Masked Singer helped her heal from that loss and allowed her to love again.

"It really helped me in honoring him," she said. "[The Raven] was definitely having to do with the loss of my husband, and my grieving process."

