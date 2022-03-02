Richard Marx Performs His Hit Song on 'The Goldbergs' 200th Episode: Watch (Exclusive)

The Goldbergs are celebrating 200 episodes with a wedding and... Richard Marx!

The '80s pop star guest stars as himself in Wednesday's milestone episode, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek of his musical cameo.

In the landmark episode, titled "The Wedding," after learning no one made the deposit on the wedding venue, Geoff (Sam Lerner) scrambles to help fix the oversight before Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) finds out. To make matters worse, a weather advisory threatens a major storm is imminent which could jeopardize the entire event.

As the exclusive clip reveals, Geoff and Erica's (Hayley Orrantia) wedding goes off without a hitch -- even after experiencing hiccups along the way. And Marx, who performs his hit love song, "Right Here Waiting," after the couple's nuptials injects a dose of '80s fun as the Goldbergs celebrate their latest union. Watch ET's sneak peek from the 200th episode above.

Last fall, ET spoke with McLendon-Covey about remembering the late George Segal, who played the family's beloved grandfather, Albert "Pops" Solomon, for eight seasons before his death last March.

"Our first episode this season is such a tribute to George Segal and the character of Pops, and yet it is also a movie tribute, because that's what we do our first episode of every season," the actress said of the season 9 premiere. "So this is an homage to Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and we go on our own excellent adventure, trying to figure out where Pops would have wanted his ashes spread. It manages to be funny and heartwarming and tear-jerking, but it's a tribute to the character of Pops, what a beautiful man George Segal was. And we will never stop mentioning him."

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

