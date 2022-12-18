'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Asks for Reduced Sentence After Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

Jen Shah is requesting a reduced prison sentence. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is asking the judge presiding over her case for three years behind bars, after she pleaded guilty in her fraud trial.

In her sentencing submission to the court, People reports, Shah requested the three-year sentence, instead of the advisory sentencing of 11 to 14 years in prison.

According to the filing, Shah claimed, "The terrible business decisions I made and professional relationships I developed stemmed from some personal painful experiences that I was going through in my life."

Shah pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme back in July. The reality star appeared in Manhattan federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The second count, conspiracy to commit money laundering, was dropped.

According to Shah's sentencing submission, her attorneys argued for a reduced sentence by claiming that Shah was not the "kingpin" behind the telemarketing scheme, and that other co-defendants allegedly involved in the scam did not get their "leads" from Shah.

"Many of these co-defendants neither received their leads from Ms. Shah, had any contact with her, nor even knew her," the submission claims. "While it is true that Ms. Shah provided the 'leads' to many of the people involved in this crime, she certainly did not create, organize, control, or run this multi-pronged/multi-state conspiracy."

The documents included 30 letters from Shah's friends and family attesting to her desire to atone for her past wrongdoings, and supporting her amid her legal troubles.

Shah is expected to be sentenced in January. She faces a potential maximum of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Along with her guilty plea, the Bravo celebrity agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million.

At the time, Shah's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement to ET following her plea.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters," Chaudhry said. "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

In March, the reality TV star, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested. In April, during her arraignment, Shah pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged long-running money laundering scam, which targeted people across the United States, many over the age of 55.