'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Paul Connell

Love is in the air for Dolores Catania. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Paul Connell.

On Valentine's Day, Dolores posted a photo of her and her beau at a "secret venue."

"#love #wins #always #valentines #day Oh its looks like he found 'real love' together is better always 💕🎈♥️🎈💕 Stay tuned," the RHONJ star posted on her social media platform. The comments section was filled with comments from fans asking if this was her new love.

"Finally! 😍 Beautiful couple!" one follower wrote. "SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!! YESSSSS!!! THIS IS EVERYTHING!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @dolorescatania @paul_g_connell true love is right here!!!!!!!" another wrote.

Paul also posted video of him and Dolores outdoors and shooting a gun. In the comments, Dolores wrote, "Told u i was a good shot."

Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice hinted at Dolores' new romance during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"[Dolores] just texted me because she wanted to double date with Louie [Ruelas]. And she's going to Ireland to drop off her boyfriend's mom, taking her back to Ireland. So she said when they get back, we're going to double date," Teresa said at the time.

Dolores was previously dating Dr. David Principe. They two split in December. She also shares two children -- son Frankie and daughter Gabrielle -- with ex-husband Frank Catania.

Last March, Dolores chatted with ET about why she's happiest when she's single.

"I'm a little afraid of what I don't know," she confessed. "I was only married for a short time of my life, but I know my single life very, very well and I'm not unhappy with it. And not to be like, if I want a boyfriend, I don't have a hard time meeting someone if I wanted to."

"I'm enjoying myself right now," she added. "And any other guy is going to be like, ‘No, I want you sitting next to me watching TV.’ Well, I don't f**king want to watch TV with you!"

