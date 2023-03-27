'RHONJ' Midseason Trailer: Teresa Giudice Cries Over Brother Joe Gorga Skipping Her Wedding

The second half of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season 13 is all about drama.

Bravo released their midseason trailer, which showcases what led to Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August 2022.

"So, your only sibling is not showing up?" Teresa's makeup artist asks the reality star in the clip, to which a crying Teresa responds, "Yes."

The highly anticipated wedding, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature Housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

She and her husband, Joe, did not attend the wedding with their three children, spurring speculation that something had gone awry between the relatives, whose turbulent relationship over the years has been documented on the show.

"Something bad went down while filming the new season," a source told ET. "It’s like Teresa wants Joe’s life to be ruined and at Melissa’s expense.”

The RHONJ midseason trailer now shows what caused the Gorgas to miss the big event. New Housewife Danielle Cabral tells Melissa, "She caught you in the backseat of a car, kissing a guy."

It's unclear who the "she" is in Cabral's claim.

The rumor was the final straw for Melissa. "How can I celebrate somebody else's marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?" she asks Dolores.

Last month, during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Melissa shared her point of view when it came to Teresa not asking her to be a bridesmaid in her wedding.

"You said at the last reunion you and Teresa should admit you don’t have a relationship," host Andy Cohen told Melissa, reading a fan's question. "If so, why would you expect to be a bridesmaid given your tumultuous past and non-existent relationship?"

Clarified Melissa, "I didn’t expect to. I just thought it was a little strange when she was putting other sister-in-laws in the wedding. I never fought with her on it. You’ve never seen me argue with her."

Still, for the mom of three, it was a strong indication of where they stand with each other. "I just said, all right, you really drew the line in the sand now, too, like, you're showing our kids that we’re really not a family if you can’t even fake it for a wedding type of thing," she said.

Added Gorga, "If you just put half your sister-in-laws of this new family you met and leave me out, who, I've been around for the last 20 years -- it's just drawing a line."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.