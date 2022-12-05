'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!

"[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."

"I feel like the new girls are getting a little extra," Marysol surmises. "I told Alexia ... I never felt like there was this sudden fame or anything because Alexia and I both were always in that world of ... socialites; we have a lot of celebrity friends, it was just kind of, we were always in that mix of just, it didn't seem that much different. But yeah, I can see the changes [in the newer additions], definitely."

Marysol butted heads with Nicole in season 4, calling her out for gossiping about the group and labeling her as the co-star she trusts least. While season 5 didn't change Marysol's opinion of Nicole, she does admit she now trusts a different castmate less than Nicole.

"She is second to last," Marysol quips. "There is a new winner. ... It's an OG. There's a big OG breakup at the end of the season. It was really disappointing and shocking."

The season kicks off with some shocking -- and unexpected -- drama between one-time besties Larsa and Lisa. "Larsa has that wicked tongue," Marysol notes. "I tell her all the time, 'You're like a blind man with a machete. You're just swinging it, dead bodies everywhere!"

But a feud with Larsa is the least of Lisa's worries this season, because her life essentially imploded while cameras were rolling. Her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, asked for a divorce -- seemingly out of the blue -- just weeks into filming. Lisa leaned in, capturing the raw aftermath of their split in moments that almost feel like a different show: a true-crime documentary.

"Everybody really cares about her, and nobody wanted to see her being treated unjustly or poorly," Marysol notes, "and we all put ourselves in her shoes, and we're like, 'What?! No way! You can't let that happen!' And we all gave her a lot of opinions, and I think we've all been there at some point or another. So, we've brought back all those bad memories of all those f**kers that have f**ked us over, and we were there for her."

"She told us a lot of things that nobody read about," she goes on to reveal. "It's all on camera and so, you take each situation one by one. You dissect it. You give your advice, but I don't live in her shoes, or have her blood running through my veins, or her memories in my head. It's very difficult to say if I would have done the same, or if I would have done different because I wasn't there for that relationship. It's hard, really hard -- and every relationship is different, and we react differently to every relationship. Some people bring out the worst in us. Some bring out the best in us."

"I want her to be fine," Marysol adds. "I want her to be happy and move on. He has moved on."

Part of Lisa's support system in season 5 is Lea Black, the outspoken Texan who held court on RHOM's first three seasons. Her return came as a shock to Marysol, who found out about the cameo at BravoCon, where the trailer debuted.

"I just thought to myself, 'Oh, that happened.' OK," she cracks. "I would have never been there [in the room with Lea]. I wouldn't have been invited and I wouldn't have accepted."

Peacock

Another standout moment from the first look at season 5 was Marysol making herself a cocktail (which she calls "cockies") mid-confessional, pleading with a production member not to judge her. Her drinking also popped up as a topic of discussion in the sneak peek that BravoCon crowds got at season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney calling out Marysol for "drinking vodka every morning." The focus on her appetite for alcohol doesn't upset Marysol, though.

"I don't care, that's me!" she says, picking up a screwdriver from outside the Zoom view. "I'm having one right now! I'm not hurting anybody. I mean, am I belligerent? Am I cruel? Do I show people my privates? Do I get nasty? It just, I get parched, and it's fun."

"If I saw that I was not being nice to people or being embarrassing myself, then it would bother me," she continues. "But I don't think I do that. ... Liquor and I are friends. A lot of people can't drink liquor, it makes them mean and angry, and it makes me happy and fun and light!"

The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 8, with the streaming debut of season 5's first four episodes.