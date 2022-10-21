'RHOC's Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Reality-TV Famous Home in Historic Deal (Exclusive)

Chateau Dubrow is under new ownership!

Our sources say Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles powerhouse realtor Josh Altman represented the Dubrows in the sale, which came out of the blue from a mystery buyer. The home, which Heather and Terry moved into six years ago after documenting its construction on RHOC, was not up for sale.

Reached for comment, Heather tells ET, "Wow, that got out fast! With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

In another reality TV crossover, the Dubrows purchased their Century City condo with the help of Selling Sunset's Heather El Moussa.

As for what the move means for the Dubrows' future on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather is currently filming season 17, which will seemingly include this process. As she told ET at BravoCon, "I think that as a New Yorker transplanted to L.A., dragged down to Orange County, I'm migrating home. Let's just see what happens there."

"I mean, Garcelle [Beauvais] and I have been friends for a long time, [Lisa] Rinna and I have known each other," she added, hinting at a jump to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I do enjoy diamonds -- let's be clear -- we'll see where the wind takes us."

Josh Altman declined to comment on the sale, but a source close to the agent tells ET this sets the tone for his newly launched Newport Beach office, the opening of which is part of the upcoming season of MDLLA, premiering Dec. 8 on Bravo.