'RHOBH's 'Ugly Leather Pants' Fight Is Here! Watch Crystal and Sutton's Tense Exchange (Exclusive)

"Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?!" It's the unexpected insult fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been waiting to see, and the moment is finally here! ET has your exclusive first look at Wednesday's all-new episode, which sees Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff's feud continue... all over semantics. Sutton is still upset that Crystal used the word "violated" to describe how she felt when Sutton walked in on her naked during the cast's trip to Lake Tahoe. Sutton stands by her statement in last week's episode that "violated" is too strong of a term to use for an accidental walk-in, while Crystal isn't backing down, citing the word's definition: "An abuse of privacy."

Everything starts to go south when Garcelle Beauvais attempts to play mediator between Sutton and Crystal, advising Sutton to tell Crystal what she needs in order to move forward. "The word 'violate' is really crazy to me," Sutton tells Crystal. "What crazy planet do you live on?"

"Um... not yours," Crystal replies, with a smile and a shrug. That gesture seems to push Sutton to the edge, as Garcelle proclaims, "We're not going to get anywhere from this."



"I'm not going to change the word that I used," Crystal declares. "The word was used correctly. Period."

"You can't un-use it, Crystal! It's out there!" Sutton fires back, getting visibly upset over the whole ordeal.

"I would say the word again," Crystal tells the boutique owner, as Kyle Richards steps in to suggest Crystal offer an apology to Sutton so that everyone can move on. At first, Crystal refuses, but then she earns a Housewives merit badge by offering up a, "I'm sorry you're upset."



"No! You can't be sorry that I'm upset," Sutton says, wagging her finger in Crystal's face. "It's not an apology! 'I'm sorry that you're upset?' That's not an apology!"

"I take it back," Crystal interjects. "Look up the word: It is an abuse of privacy, which is what you did."

Watch everything play out here:

Garcelle steps back in to defend Sutton, reminding Crystal that Sutton had no idea she was naked when she walked into her room to return Crystal's coat on the trip. Crystal says that's not the point, though, stepping away as Sutton shouts, "Why are you so defensive?! What was going on that you're so defensive about?"

"You're upset because you're jealous, period," Crystal replies, not answering Sutton's question. That's when Sutton turns away from the group and storms off, announcing that she's "out."

"F**k you, Crystal!" she blurts out, her throat catching as she tears up. "That was really f**king gross. No!" The clip then cuts to the other women's reactions, with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kathy Hilton looking stunned, seated together on an outdoor sofa. Kathy turns to Lisa and says, "It's your house. You need to get up and do something."

Meanwhile, Kyle chases after Sutton, who turns around mid-storm-off and iconically asks, "Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?!" The insult is followed by a chorus of "No, no, no, no, no," from Garcelle and at least one other 'Wife, as Crystal stands up to seemingly confront Sutton.

"What am I jealous of?" Sutton asks Kyle and Garcelle. "Are you f**king kidding me? No!" The camera cuts back to Crystal, who stands in the grass watching Sutton run off, a smile on her face.

To see what happens next, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.