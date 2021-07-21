'RHOBH' Trailer: Erika Jayne Would 'Like to Know Where' the Money Is That Estranged Husband Allegedly Stole

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely isn't shying away from Erika Jayne's legal troubles with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. In the mid-season trailer for the Bravo show, Erika and her fellow housewives heatedly discuss the allegations against her and Tom.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November after 21 years of marriage, and he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy one month later. In December, a lawsuit was filed against 50-year-old Erika and 82-year-old Tom on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018. Tom allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims, and Erika and Tom are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Tom's law firm, Girardi Keese, afloat. It has also been alleged that their divorce was part of an attempt to hide assets, which she's denied.

Earlier this month, court documents obtained by ET accused Erika of receiving jewelry and other luxury items purchased using funds belonging to Tom's law firm, allegedly adding up to a total of $25 million, and conspiring to conceal her assets. ET reached out to her lawyer for comment.

During a dinner scene with her fellow housewives in the trailer, Erika says, "If he stole the money, I'd like to know where it is. I'm asking you to believe in me instead of an article."

While Garcelle Beauvais appears sympathetic to Erika, noting that she's "not going to s**t on her when she's at her bottom," Sutton Stracke says they've been "duped by the lies." Erika later gets into it with Sutton, telling her, "If you ever call me a liar again, I'm coming for you. ... Guess what, b**ch? I'm not threatening, I'm promising."

Erika is also shown crying.

"Look at me, look at my f**king life," she says.

In a recent episode of RHOBH, Erika denied her and Tom's divorce was a "sham."

"Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful," she shared in a confessional. "It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a**hole to say it was a sham and for everybody to believe it."

"I don't know why I would be named in a lawsuit, I have nothing to do with," she also said. Watch the video below for more.