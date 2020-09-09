'RHOBH' Cast Pressures Denise Richards to Reveal Who Brandi Glanville Said She Slept With (Exclusive)

Grab a glass of Reposado neat, get as comfy as you can in a dining chair and settle in for part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion. That’s exactly how fans will find Denise Richards in ET's exclusive first look at Wednesday night’s episode, which finds Denise facing the firing squad of her co-stars when it comes to the drama surrounding her and Brandi Glanville’s alleged hookup.

Brandi says they had sex, Denise says they didn’t, and the cast seems split on who to believe. In Denise’s corner are Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais, though both women seem to take issue with how Denise has chosen to defend herself against the allegation.

"I do believe you. I do. And until proven otherwise, I will continue to believe what you say," Dorit tells Denise over video chat, "but the problem is there are little bits like, such as when you say, you know, Brandi has said she’s slept with someone in this group, but then you refuse to mention the name.”

A day after Teddi Mellencamp first confronted Denise with Brandi's accusation, Denise told the group that Brandi told her she had slept with someone else on the cast, but Denise refused to name said person. The two most likely subjects (though not really likely at all) would be Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, who were the only women on RHOBH when Brandi was a full-time cast member.

"I'm happy to pick up the phone and call Brandi right now and say, 'Did I sleep with you?'" Kyle announces at the reunion, quickly followed by Rinna shouting about not being it. Then, Garcelle starts repeatedly asking for Denise to spill the beans, while Denise just looks off camera.

Watch it all play out here:

As Denise sits silently, Kyle asks the group to raise their hand if they slept with Brandi. Only host Andy Cohen jokingly offers his up before pressuring Denise to spill the beans. He notes that Brandi has said as much about Denise, so it would only even the scale.

"The truth be told is, because -- and it wasn't just one person, there's one in this group and a couple people outside of the group that you all know and I don’t know if it’s true," Denise offers, continuing to refuse to name the name.

"Say it with this group! I'm dying to hear," Kyle pleas. Rinna and Garcelle quickly join in the chorus, asking Denise to give up the goods.

You'll have to tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion to find out if Denise gives in. Part two airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The reunion concludes with part three on Wednesday, Sept. 16.