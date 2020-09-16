'RHOBH' Cast Frustrated Denise Richards' Husband Didn't Face Them at Season 10 Reunion (Exclusive)

Another The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion episode means more of the women trying to hash out their issues with Denise Richards. But judging by ET's first look clip, this reunion isn't going to wrap up in a nice little bow. Expect some loose ends.

In part two of the special, most of the women lamented the fact that Brandi Glanville was not a part of the virtual get-together, as the big drama of the season surrounded her relationship with Denise (or lack thereof, according to Denise). Now, the ladies -- and even host Andy Cohen -- seem disappointed that Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, won't be dropping by the video chat, either. Aaron found himself at odds with the women, namely Erika Jayne, after he spoke to them in a way to which they took offense.

"I, personally, don’t think he said anything at that point that was offensive," Denise says in her husband's defense. "I really don’t. He's actually always liked Erika, and all the women. Aaron was truly trying to just diffuse the situation."

The issue with Aaron came to a head when Erika attempted to confront him about his manner of speaking, at a party at Sutton Stracke's store. Andy suggests that Aaron making an appearance at the reunion could have brought some closure to that drama, or at least helped to improve Denise's relationship with the group. He references when Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK, came to the season 7 reunion to smooth things out with Erika over "panty-gate," and how that changed the course of Dorit and Erika's friendship, for the better.

"As soon as we got to Sutton's place, it took a turn," Denise notes. "As soon as I went to the bathroom, I, you know, I should've brought him with me. Erika, you've even said you waited until I went to the bathroom to talk to Aaron."

"Yeah, I did," Erika admits. "When I saw you go, I was like, this is it. I can talk to Aaron. She's not gonna whisk him away. We can say what I wanna say, and sure enough when you got back, you took him out!"

Watch the full exchange here:

"So, please don't ask my husband a question if you don't want him to get involved," Denise fires back at Erika, confusing the pop star.

"I did want him to get involved," Erika tells Denise. "That's why I asked! Look, I've been very upfront. I said to him, 'Why were you talking to us like that? Why did you speak to us like that?'"

That's when Andy asks the women how they feel about Denise saying she should've kept her husband away from the group and never left him alone with the ladies. Erika and Kyle Richards chime in at the same time to say that Aaron is a grown man, not a child and can "handle himself."

"I mean, I would prefer it if husbands stayed out of the women’s drama, I really do," Erika told ET in April. "I think every woman is smart enough, bright enough and intelligent enough to work out her own things within the group. I think when men come in, oftentimes, they feel like they're protecting their wife. When, at least in our group, it actually in some ways makes it worse. That's my personal opinion."



"I think it makes it worse," she reiterated. "And then all of the sudden it just changes the whole tone. It changes the whole tone."

It's unclear where the women, Denise and Aaron go from here. Last week, news broke that Denise was walking away from the show after the extremely tense season. Still, Bravo promises that the reunion will conclude with the actress "finally [telling] the women the truth about her friendship with Brandi," as well as more on the Aaron front, as the group shares their concerns about Denise's marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion concludes Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.