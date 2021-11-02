Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Falling and Hitting His Head at Howard University

Rev. Jesse Jackson will be hospitalized overnight after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University on Monday, Jackson's Rainbow/Push Coalition said in a statement. The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal," and that he was only hospitalized overnight so that doctors could continue to monitor his health.



The 80-year-old civil rights leader was attending a town meeting with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and a group of students who have been protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls, the statement said. As CBS News previously reported, the students have spent weeks protesting what they say are "unlivable" housing conditions and a scarcity of housing on campus.