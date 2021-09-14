Regina King Nearly Falls at Met Gala After-Party -- See Who Came to Her Rescue!

Regina King got a little help from a famous friend on Monday night. Following the 2021 Met Gala, the 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a clip of her stepping out for an after-party, wearing a sparkly red jumpsuit by Michael Kors.

As King and pal Gabrielle Union made their way out of The Carlyle hotel in New York City, King lost her balance and tripped.

"I got you," Union, wearing a purple Conner Ives look, assured her friend. Off-camera, the gathered crowd could be heard telling King, "Nobody saw that," as the actress laughed off the mishap.

"When you’re trippin and you need your girl to set you straight!!! I 💜 @gabunion," King captioned her post.

Earlier in the night, both King and Union attended the Met Gala, and stunned upon their arrival. King wore Harry Winston jewels and a custom Michael Kors pinstripe gown and evening coat lined with gold sequins.

Meanwhile, Union paired Messika jewelry with a white-and-silver custom gown by Iris van Herpen, which featured thousands of handstitched spheres. While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith, Union revealed that her dress took "1,400 hours" to make.

"We've been working on this since April, and it's all about change," she told ET. "Every step it changes... all the colors change, just like America."

John Shearer/WireImage

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more from the Met Gala.