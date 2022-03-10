Regina Hall Shares the Oscars Hosting Advice She Got From Whoopi Goldberg (Exclusive)

Regina Hall knew just who to ask for advice when it came to hosting this year's Academy Awards -- EGOT winner and legendary Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg!

"She did it four times, which is incredible," Hall told ET's Rachel Smith of reaching out to the comedy icon for her advice. "The thing with Whoopi is she's so generous... The biggest thing [she said] was to have fun and celebrate why you're there. Celebrate the nominees, the movies, the films, and keep the show moving, which I know people obviously want, you know? She really wanted me to have a lot of fun with it on stage."

Hall will be taking the stage along co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, in an historic moment for the Oscars ceremony. But, as one could expect, the talented trio are just having fun with their planning and preparation for the big night.

"It's been great," she shared. "Wanda and Amy are so generous, and I think we just really wanna create a really fun and celebratory night of movies and being able to be in person. It's been a wild couple of years, and so for us, we just really wanna have and make a great night for the audience."

"It's historical, you know, to have three women [hosting], and it's Women's History Month, so we are like, 'This is all coming together,'" she added. "It's a fun time, and it's also interesting to see how great their minds are, you know? How they think, watching them work, it's kinda like fitting a puzzle together but with millions of people watching."

As for which of the three might stir the pot the most on Oscars night? "Gosh, I don't know, it will probably be three different kinds of pots being stirred," Hall said with a laugh.

The actress' latest role, however, isn't much of a laughing matter. In her new thriller, Master, Hall plays Gail Bishop, a professor at a storied university who has recently been promoted to become the first-ever Black "Master" of a residence hall. However, the university's facade begins to unravel as Gail confronts a tangled force of supernatural threats and institutional racism.

The film debut of writer-director Mariama Diallo, which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Hall told ET she was drawn to Master for the chance to show her range and explore a story about racism in a unique genre.

"I think it was the idea of exploring that, and the elite academic setting in the genre of horror, a thriller," she noted, recalling that she kept thinking about the script long after reading it for the first time. "And then I met Mariama, and I was like, 'Wow, she really has such a clear understanding and knows what she wants,' and I thought if that actually comes together and comes to life on screen, it could be entertaining but also very thought-provoking and powerful."

Hall also told ET that she couldn't be more excited to reunite with her Best Man castmates -- like Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Nia Long and more -- in the upcoming Peacock revival series.

"Originally it was going to be a movie," she shared, "but we get to really give a more expanded life and not have to sum up so much in two hours, so it should be really fun. I'm really excited to get back together and see my cast again."

Master premieres globally on Prime Video on March 18. The 2022 Oscars -- hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.