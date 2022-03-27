Regina Hall Calls Co-Hosting Oscars With Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer 'Wonderful and Scary' (Exclusive)

Regina Hall has all the feels ahead of her co-hosting duties at the 94th Academy Awards.

While walking the red carpet Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the 51-year-old actress said that, yes, she's excited for the big opportunity to host alongside Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, but it's also incredibly nerve-wracking, to say the least.

"It's wonderful, it's scary too, you know," Hall told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. "It's intimidating. It's exciting. It's every emotion that you would expect to have because there's so many eyes on it. So we'll see what happens tonight."

She got a bit of a test run earlier this month when she presented at the 2022 Independent Spirits Awards.

"It's a little test on the stage, right before the big stage," Hall told ET.

Hall didn't look the least bit nervous walking the red carpet, rocking a brown and elegant Vera Wang gown. She felt the gown's color was quite "romantic." Hall also dished she'll have between three and four wardrobe changes before it's all said and done.

Going into the event, Hall told ET she reached out to another comedy icon for some advice on hosting the Oscars -- none other than EGOT winner and legendary Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg.

"She did it four times, which is incredible," Hall told ET. "The thing with Whoopi is she's so generous... The biggest thing [she said] was to have fun and celebrate why you're there. Celebrate the nominees, the movies, the films, and keep the show moving, which I know people obviously want, you know? She really wanted me to have a lot of fun with it on stage."

When Hall, Sykes and Schumer take the stage, it'l be the first time three women will have hosted the Oscars. It'll also mark the first time they've attended the event.

