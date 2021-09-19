Regé-Jean Page Brings His 'Bridgerton' Elegance to 2021 Emmys

The Duke of Hastings is in the building! Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page stepped out on Sunday at the 2021 Emmy Awards looking very dapper.

The actor brought his regal elegance to Los Angeles, wearing a Giorgio Armani suit that consisted of black slacks, shirt and a statement dress coat. He also wore Cathy Waterman platinum and sapphire stud earrings.

Page is nominated for his role as Simon Basset on the hit Netflix period romance. Bridgerton has a total of 10 other nominations including Best Drama Series and has already won the award for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Page and girlfriend Emily Brown stepped out together at the 2021 British GQ Men of the Year Awards in London earlier this month. Page took home the Standout Performance of the Year at the event.

A source confirmed to ET back in February that Page and Brown, a copywriter and soccer player, had sparked a romance, just days after the two were photographed getting cozy in London just before Valentine's Day.

Page has been rather hush about his love life and his romance with Brown. The news of their relationship came following romance rumors linking Page and his Bridgerton on-screen love, Phoebe Dynevor. The two, however, consistently denied they were dating.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.