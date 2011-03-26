Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Announce Divorce: A Timeline of Their 12-Year Marriage

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The actress and the agent announced their split in a joint statement shared to social media on Friday, March 24, two days before their wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read in part. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

This was the second marriage for Witherspoon, who was previously married to Ryan Phillippe from 1997-2007. See a timeline of Witherspoon and Toth's relationship below.

2010 - The Early Days

After dating Rendition co-star Jake Gyllenhaal from 2007-2009, Witherspoon was linked to Toth starting in 2010. Over the next few months, the pair was photographed shopping together in Los Angeles and sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games.

The actress recalled the somewhat sloppy beginning to their love story in a 2012 interview with Elle.

"It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'" she recalled. "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

February 2011 - Making it Formal

The pair was first formally photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Feb. 2011. Witherspoon presented Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony, handing off the award to Christian Bale for The Fighter.

Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage

March 26, 2011 - Tying the Knot

While the pair kept the details of their December 2010 engagement quiet, Witherspoon admitted in the Elle interview that she didn't think she'd get married again before meeting her second husband.

"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I’m going to take care of you. I’m gonna do this so much that you’re gonna get used to it,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I’ve never had anybody like that in my life."

The happy couple tied the knot at Witherspoon's former home in Ojai, California, on March 26, 2011. Witherspoon shared a throwback shot from the special day when she celebrated the pair's 10th anniversary on Instagram in 2021.

"What a special day with all of our dear friends," she captioned the pic. "Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT."

2012 - Career Moves

Following her marriage to Toth, Witherspoon made some major career moves behind the camera, launching the production company that would become her Hello Sunshine brand in 2012 and producing acclaimed films like Gone Girl and Wild.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Witherspoon praised Toth for all his support throughout the years and for keeping her ambitious.

"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, 'Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'" she said of Toth. "He’s encouraged me to be outspoken."

Sept. 27, 2012 - Welcome, Tennessee!

The pair welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee James, on Sept. 27, 2012. He joined older siblings Ava and Deacon, from Witherspoon's first marriage to Phillippe.

The actress' rep confirmed to ET at the time that, "Both mom and baby are healthy and the entire family is thrilled."

Witherspoon also praised Toth as a stepfather to her older children in an interview with Marie Claire, saying, "I got very lucky. He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed."

2014-2022 - Right-Hand Man

While the couple stayed pretty private throughout their 12-plus years together, Toth has been by Witherspoon's side on red carpets, sporting events and tropical vacations.

The CAA also served as the co-chair for Stand Up to Cancer, and the pair frequently hosted and attended events for the nonprofit.

As recently as last year, the actress had nothing but praise for her "sweet hubby," sharing a selfie in celebration of their 11th wedding anniversary.

"I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you," she captioned the post.

March 24, 2023 - A New Chapter

The actress and agent announced their split in a joint statement shared to social media on Friday, March 24, two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."