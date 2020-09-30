'Red Table Talk: The Estefans': First Trailer Previews Tough Topics, Celebrity Guests & More -- Watch!

Gloria Estefan is taking Red Table Talk to a whole new level. The music icon, along with her daughter and rising musician, Emily Estefan, and her niece, Daytime Emmy Award winner Lili Estefan, are getting real about love, life and more in the first trailer for Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

"Three different women, three different generations. We're loud, we're proud," Gloria teases in the clip released on Wednesday.

Much like Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, The Estefans will touch on tough topics, where the three ladies get candid about every aspect of their lives and their guests' lives. No topic is off limits as the women bring their own opinions and life experiences to the iconic table and to their communities.

Producer Jessica Maldonado, Gloria Guillen (the mother of Vanessa Guillen), Emilio Estefan (Gloria’s husband of over 40 years), grief expert David Kessler and more will also be special guests this season.

Gloria previously told ET how her Red Table Talk show would be different than Pinkett Smith's version.

"Well, we're Cuban," she teased, sharing how their discussions got really heated and were forced to use the code word "pineapple" "to shut us up."

"So we have been pineappling a lot," Gloria laughed.

See more in the video below.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7 on Facebook Watch.