Rebel Wilson Shares Special Meaning Behind Daughter's Name -- and the Queen Elizabeth Connection

Rebel Wilson is sharing the special meaning behind her daughter’s name. On Monday, the Pitch Perfect star announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate.

In an interview with People, the 42-year-old star shares that her baby girl’s name was inspired by the powerful women in her life.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Wilson tells the publication.

In addition to Royce sharing the first letter R with her mother, the initial also comes from Wilson’s girlfriend, Romona Agruma.

Meanwhile, Royce’s middle name pays homage to one very special royal, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen," the Senior Year star says.

On Tuesday, Wilson shocked the world when she announced that she had welcomed her daughter via surrogate. The comedian shared the news alongside a picture of her baby girl wearing a pale pink onesie and covering up her little face.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," Wilson wrote.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Wilson’s new role as mom was celebrated by her girlfriend, who had a hand in throwing her baby shower. Wilson, who recently shot down speculation that she was engaged to Agruma, has yet to clarify if her girlfriend is going to be a co-parent in her daughter’s life.

Baby Royce’s arrival comes almost two years after Wilson shared her desire to have a baby. In 2021, the actress revealed that she embarked on a "year of health" to improve her fertility chances. A year later, Wilson shared that she experienced a setback in her motherhood journey.