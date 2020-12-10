Rebel Wilson Posts Pics and Videos in Her Swimsuit With Rumored Boyfriend as She Nears Her Goal Weight

Rebel Wilson is seriously living her best life! The 40-year-old Australian actress has been working hard to get in shape during her self-proclaimed "year of health" and she's now enjoying some much-deserved relaxation time with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

The pair spent the weekend at a beach getaway, showing off their swimsuit bods. A sun-kissed Wilson first shared a shot of herself in a ruffly black bathing suit and a multi-colored sheer coverup with the ocean in the background. She then ditched the coverup and posted a video of herself and a shirtless Busch lounging on pool floats as the waves crashed behind them. She captioned the video with a sun, taco, and Mexican flag emoji.

The Pitch Perfect star also posted a photo of herself leaping out of the pool while sporting a red one-piece swimsuit, writing, "I’m ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronized swimming x."

She also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of a shirtless Busch sunning himself in the pool, writing, "Great view."

Her rumored beau also posed looking out at the ocean while wearing Budweiser swim trunks and flashing a large back tattoo.

The pair recently returned from a trip to Monaco where they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala together and posed on the red carpet.

As she continues her fitness journey, Wilson shared earlier this month that she's just six and a half pounds away from her goal weight of 165 pounds. Watch the clip below for more.