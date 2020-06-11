Rebel Wilson Poses in Sports Bra as She Nears Her Weight Loss Goal

Rebel Wilson continues to show the impressive results of her self-proclaimed "Year of Health."

After announcing last month that she's just six pounds away from her goal weight, the 40-year-old actress has been sharing photos of herself in swimsuits, spandex and now a sports bra while also bringing attention to her active lifestyle.

On Friday, Wilson posted a scenic pic of herself in Mexico, wearing tight workout shorts, a sports bra, a pink hat and sunglasses.

"What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run)," she captioned the photo.

The post comes just a few days after she posed with her sister, Annachi Wilson, in matching green Magicsuit swimsuits with zip-up fronts.

Wilson is working towards a goal weight of 165 pounds and has been sharing her progress all year long with fans. For more on the Pitch Perfect star's weight loss journey, watch the video below.

