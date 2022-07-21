Rebecca Balding, 'Charmed' and 'Soap' Actress, Dies of Ovarian Cancer at 73

Rebecca Balding -- who starred on shows such as Soap and the original Charmed -- has died at age 73 following a battle with ovarian cancer, according to multiple reports. Balding's husband, James L. Conway, confirmed the news to multiple outlets, stating that she passed away in Park City, Utah, on Monday.

Balding was a native of Little Rock, Arkansas. She studied acting at the University of Kansas, and began her career as a stage actress in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles. Over the course of her career, Balding starred in dozens of TV series, including popular '90s and '00s shows such as Home Improvement, Beverly Hills, 90210, 7th Heaven, Family Ties, Melrose Place, and many more.

One of her most memorable roles was as Carol David in the ABC series Soap alongside Billy Crystal's Jodie Dallas, in which she starred for 19 episodes from 1978 to 1980.

In 1998, Balding took on the role of Alyssa Milano’s boss Elise Rothman in Charmed. She'd go on to film episodes of the drama throughout the entire series which aired from 1998 to 2006. Following news of Balding's death, Milano shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Rebecca Balding was not only a wonderful actress, she was such a good person," Milano wrote alongside a photo of the two from Charmed. "I loved every minute I got to spend with her on Charmed. I have such fond memories of Rebecca and her husband, Jim, dancing at our wrap parties!"

"My heart goes out to all who loved her," Milano added. "I feel so honored that our paths crossed in this lifetime. Rest In Peace."

Balding is survived by her husband, her daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.