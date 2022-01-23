'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Meredith Marks 'Sickened' By Jennie Nguyen's Racially Insensitive Posts

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks is finally elaborating on her “vile” tweet -- in response to castmate Jennie Nguyen’s resurfaced racially insensitive social media posts. On Sunday, the 49-year-old took to Twitter to post a statement.

“Since it was not perfectly clear in my previous tweet, and I can now speak out in more depth. I am sickened by my co-worker's racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced,” Marks wrote. “I do not stand behind or support these posts in any way, shape or form. I stand with and support the communities affected and targeted by this. I am deeply disturbed and outraged by her actions. Black Lives Matter.”

The statement continued, “You will see repercussions. As difficult as it is, give things a moment to come to light. Know that I do not support this behavior in anyway and will continue to use my platform to speak out against it.”

On Wednesday, when the news of Nguyen’s post surfaced, Marks tweeted, “Vile.” When asked by a follower if she had anything else to say, Marks replied, “Not allowed to rn,” she wrote. “But yes I have a lot more to say about many things and I will.”

The same day, Nguyen apologized for the “offensive” posts which included racially insensitive memes, mocked protestors and compared them to "thugs."

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” she wrote in part. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

RHOSLC castmate Jen Shan also spoke out against the posts. "Since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments,” she wrote in part on Instagram.

Bravo

On Friday, a source told ET that Nguyen has not been fired from the franchise. Another source told ET that the women are “outraged” over the post which have been a topic of conversation during season 3 -- which is currently filming. According to the source, the other cast members plan to "hit [Nguyen] hard" on camera about the posts.

"It’s raw, but warranted," the source says of the conversations, noting that the cast is taking the stance of "we won't tolerate racism."

Another source added that Nguyen’s future on the franchise is still in question. "It's still very early on. Who knows what's going to happen with Jennie? She may not stick around for the whole season," the source said, adding that the cast lineup for the season 3 isn't finalized, as new women are likely to test out for roles in these early weeks of filming.