'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Jennifer Fessler Claims She Had Sex With James Gandolfini 'More Than Once'

Jennifer Fessler is kissing and telling. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member didn't miss a beat on Tuesday's episode when asked whether she'd ever hooked up with a celebrity during her tenure as a talent agent, name dropping the late Sopranos star James Gandolfini.

"He actually took me to an S&M bar," Fessler, 52, claimed. "It was crazy, we hung out, we drank, we went back to his apartment and we f***ed."

The exact timeline of the alleged tryst wasn't revealed, but Fessler did say that she met Gandolfini before he rose to fame as Tony Soprano in the hit HBO drama. At the time, she said, she was "obsessed" with his "sex appeal."

Fessler joked that Gandolfini was "the one that got away, but it was also the one that was never really there."

The connection she said that the two shared also, apparently, lasted more than one night. "He absolutely was inside me. That is a fact," she said, adding with a laugh, "More than once."

Fessler recently celebrated 24 years of marriage with her husband, Jeff. The couple was married in 1999. In a social media post marking the occasion, Fessler posted a throwback photo from their wedding.

"Happy anniversary Superman! For 24 years you’ve been a glutton for punishment and I’m praying you never snap out of it. I love you @jeffreyjfessler!" she wrote in her caption.

For his part, Gandolfini also wed his first wife, Marcy Wudarski, in 1999. The two ultimately divorced in 2002, before Gandolfini tied the knot again with Deborah Lin in 2008. The actor died in 2013 at the age of 51.