‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Lisa Hochstein and Husband Lenny Split, Says She Was 'Blindsided'

The Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have called it quits after 12 years of marriage. Lenny confirmed the news on Monday after a video of him with another woman surfaced over the weekend.

Lisa told ET that she was startled by his announcement. "With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them," her spokesperson told ET. "I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."

The couple has two children together, son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2.

Lenny told Page Six on Monday that he had denied the rumors at first in order to protect his family. "This is a very difficult time," he said. "I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."

Lenny has not yet filed for divorce, though he told the website that he is now dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.