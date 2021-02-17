'Real Housewives of Miami' Is Officially in Development at Peacock -- Check Out the Other Greenlit Shows

The Real Housewives of Miami is coming to Peacock! NBC's streaming platform announced on Wednesday that the fan-favorite show is currently in development. Andy Cohen, Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green will executive produce the series.

The news comes the same month that a source confirmed RHOM's return to ET. The source added that interviews for potential castmates were already happening.

Additionally, a source told ET that Larsa Pippen, who appeared on the first season of RHOM, "has been offered a role on The Real Housewives of Miami and is considering it."

Last November, Cohen revealed that he was in talks with Peacock to bring the series back.

"I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami," he said during an episode of the Everything Iconic podcast. "I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami."

The series originally ran from 2011 to 2013 on Bravo, and followed the lives of Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Cristy Rice, Lisa Hochstein and Joanna Krupa, among others.

In addition to the RHOM news, Peacock announced on Wednesday that Cohen will host and executive produce a new unscripted series, Ex Rated. The show, which has been picked up for one season, will explore the growing trend of people who send "exit surveys" to their previous romantic partners to learn why their relationships failed. Described as a "revealing social experiment" that's "hilarious, shocking, awkward and even informative," Ex Rated will show adults of many ages and backgrounds learning what went wrong and how they can improve.

Peacock has also ordered 10 episodes of the comedy Untitled Craig Robinson Project and six episodes of Lorne Michaels' ensemble comedy, Bust Down. The streaming service is entering the true-crime market with its pickup of the six-part docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise. Additionally, Peacock will air Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More, a three-part series from NBC Sports that will give viewers insight into the swimmer and his career ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.