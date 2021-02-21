Read Kourtney Kardashian's Love Note to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance is heating up! The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to share a photo of a love note written to him by Kardashian.

"To lots of fun adventures," Kardashian wrote to Barker. "May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

While the "destroy" line may have fans confused, it appears to be an expression understood by Kardashian and Barker, as he's expressed the sentiment before. He tweeted "May we destroy each other completely" on Feb. 16.

Instagram

May we destroy each other completely — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 17, 2021

ET learned last month that Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, had started dating after years of friendship.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," the source said. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

Barker is dad to 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian is mom to 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. According to ET's source, everyone gets along pretty well.

"Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them," the source shared.

