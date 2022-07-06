Ray J Gets 'Best Friend' Sister Brandy's Face Tattooed on His Leg

No one is doing sibling love quite like Ray J! On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to show off his new body art -- a massive leg tattoo of his older sister's face done by tattoo artist Mashkow. There's no denying that he's Brandy's biggest fan now!

"TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!!" he captioned the Instagram video set to "Best Friend," Brandy's 1995 single. "IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!' - GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! - FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!"

The tattoo features the 43-year-old singer's face with the words "Best Friends 4 Ever" written across her forehead and cheeks. It also includes glowing pink eyes, the word "Mash" on one of her eyelids, and the message "From Ray With Love" along one of the image's jawlines.

Brandy shared the video on her Instagram Stories and commented, "Brooooooo," with heart emojis. It's succinct but appreciative of her brother's commitment to their sibling bond.

The portrait is the latest tat Ray J has gotten honoring his sister, joining the script with her name on his arm that he got last year in the same font from the cover of Brandy's 1994 self-titled debut album.

Back in May, the duo made headlines when Jack Harlow revealed in an interview that he didn’t know Ray J and Brandy were related.

Harlow caught flack on the internet for not being familiar with Brandy's extensive music catalog and impact, which kicked off a series of events that led to Brandy making a surprise appearance during the rapper's debut performance at the 2022 BET Awards. Brandy graced the stage and delivered a verse alongside the rapper, before dancing alongside him.

Watch Brandy explain how her surprise performance of "First Class" with Harlow came together in the video below.