Raquel Leviss' 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Participation Is 'Constantly in Flux' Amid Scandoval, Source Says

Raquel Leviss isn’t a guarantee for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, ET has learned. A source close to production says the Vanderpump Rules reunion filming details "keep shifting."

The reunion is currently set to tape next Thursday, and as far as the cast knows, it's still on for that day. However, Leviss' involvement in the taping still remains uncertain.

"It's really, constantly in flux," the source says of Leviss' participation, as production navigates filming with both her and Scheana Shay after the former filed for a restraining order against her co-star.

Leviss requested a temporary restraining order against Shay, which was filed on March 7 and included photos of Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow -- injuries she claims she suffered at Shay's hands.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Shay, released a statement to ET, denying Leviss' accusations, both in regard to the photos she submitted and the claims she made in the documents regarding Shay and Leviss' alleged interaction.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," Rahmani stated. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

A source told TMZ, that last week Leviss “iced out” Vanderpump Rules producers and was telling people close to her that she wasn’t planning on filming the reunion episode. Things changed this week, and she is now in talks with producers about possibly participating in-person or remotely.

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace.

Last week, a source told ET, "Scheana 100 percent did not punch her. Raquel came after Scheana after their Watch What Happens Live taping when this all came out. Scheana brushed Raquel off of her and whatever happened after that is Raquel’s fault."

"If you look at old pictures of Raquel, she always has that shadow on her eye. The scratch is new, but that’s it. The cast finds the restraining order laughable. No one should be afraid of Scheana Shay," the source continued.

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Tom Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people, but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

News of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Leviss first broke earlier this month. Ariana Madix released a statement last night, two weeks after the scandal broke.

Madix, who deactivated her Instagram after the allegations broke, returned to the platform to share her side of the story and thank the friends and Vanderpump Rules castmates who have been by her side and supporting her in the aftermath. Posting a photo of herself in a hot pink and green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding, Madix started off the message writing, "Hi. Where to begin?"

Noting that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, Madix added, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

The reality star continued, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

Madix concluded her message by writing, "What doesn't kill me better run."