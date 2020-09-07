'Ramy' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Ramy is returning for season 3. The series, starring Ramy Youssef, has been renewed for a 10-episode third season, Hulu announced on Thursday. Season 2 of Ramy premiered on May 29.

The critically acclaimed series earned Youssef a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy earlier this year. Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the show, which centers on Youssef's Ramy, an Egyptian-American on a journey to explore his faith and become a better Muslim. Season 2 also featured Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, as Sheikh Ali Malik, a "cool radical" Sheikh who inspires Ramy.

In a recent interview with ET, Youssef said he was hoping to have "more Mahershala" in season 2. He suspected that's what Ali intends, but said he knows realistically, there are "real world ramifications" that could hinder his return. "It won't happen right away. I think there are certain things that Ramy's going to have to figure out first," Youssef added. "So, I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing more of that."

"A big mask has to come off of Ramy," Youssef said. "He's not looking at his compulsions and his pain from a real place, and I think that it's going to be really exciting for him to no longer have the ability to hide behind any of these things. So much of the series has been really exploring these intimate places where many of us can hide, and I think season 3, a lot of people in the show are going to have to … face a lot of the dynamics that have been hanging out underneath for a long time."

Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and stars Youssef, executive produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, Jerrod Carmichael, Chris Storer, and produced by A24.