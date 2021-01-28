Rami Malek Shares Moving Memory of Robin Williams on the Set of His Last Film

Rami Malek has a special memory of the last film Robin Williams ever made. The 39-year-old Oscar winner appeared with the late comedian in all three of the Night at the Museum films. The third and final one, The Secret of the Tomb, was also Williams' last movie before his 2014 death.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Malek remembered filming the 2014 movie at the British Museum in London alongside Williams.

"Robin, you could tell something was happening with him, right? He would go on these riffs every once and a while and light up the world. You'd be like, 'Oh my god, who are you?' And then dip back down into this other place," Malek recalled. "He'd see us all on our phones and devices and be like, 'What happened to this [face to face contact]?'"

Malek said one night he saw Williams go off by himself while inside the famous museum to stare at "this massive rock."

"And I'm like, 'Aww, man, what's going on with him? Is he alright?' So I walk up to say, 'Is everything OK?'" he recollected. "And he looks at me just kind of slightly over the shoulder and he goes, 'How often do you get to be alone with the Rosetta Stone?'"

The Rosetta Stone is an ancient stone which first allowed people to read Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Williams' death was initially ruled a suicide after he'd been suffering from depression and Parkinson's disease. The actor-comedian was 63.