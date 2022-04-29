Rachel McAdams Reflects on Her 20-Year Career Milestone After Receiving CinemaCon Vanguard Award (Exclusive)

Rachel McAdams is looking back at her impressive career after being honored with the Vanguard Award at CinemaCon on Thursday.

The Oscar-nominated actress was at the annual event, held at Caesars Palace Colosseum Theatre in Las Vegas, to promote her upcoming film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and received the trophy during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier, McAdams joked that the honor "is making me feel old!"

"Do I have that much to celebrate? It's added up, and I didn't realize it," McAdams said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of her mainstream Hollywood film debut in the comedy The Hot Chick, and over the past two decades she's racked up an impressive collection of beloved roles and accolades. But it's also gone by fast for the celebrated star.

"I mean, in some ways I feel like I've just started, so it's just funny to hear that," she said of the milestone. "In other ways, I just feel lucky I've been able to do it this long. So, it's great."

"I don't think I've taken the time to really think about it, I was just like, 'You're gonna give me an award? I'll show up. Sure!'" McAdams added with a laugh.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

This year's CinemaCon is particularly special for so many of those involved, as it comes amid a gradual return to theaters for many moviegoers after nearly two years of lockdowns and restrictions due to the pandemic.

"It's such a beautiful moment to be a part. I was enjoying it just from my local movie theater last weekend. I was like, watching a comedy, but crying from happiness just sitting in that seat," McAdams shared. "So, then to be here, for this event, for people that have persevered through this and are still passionate about bringing movies and the community of watching movies together, back -- it's emotional."

McAdams actually has two films coming out this year, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters May 6, and then Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, which comes out Sept. 16.