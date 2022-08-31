Rachel Bilson Clarifies Her Comments Comparing Her Bill Hader Split to Childbirth

Rachel Bilson is setting the record straight. The 41-year-old actress dated comedian Bill Hader in 2020, with the former pair attending the 77th Annual Golden Globes together. But by July 2020, they had called it quits.

This past June, Bilson made headlines when she spoke with Aubrey Plaza during an episode of Bilson's podcast, Broad Ideas, calling her split from Hader, "probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠, harder than childbirth."

During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper this week, Bilson clarified the comment.

"I did not actually say that. I'm happy you brought that up," Bilson said when Cooper referenced the quote. "I said, obviously, he and I, we're not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house."

Bilson added that the breakup amid the start of the pandemic proved to be a difficult pill to swallow.

"I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else," she shared. "Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s**t I said was harder than childbirth. Is anything more painful? F**k no. Maybe kidney stones."

Bilson, who has previously been linked to her O.C. co-star Adam Brody and who shares a child with actor Hayden Christensen, added, "All breakups are hard, especially when you're in something that you're really into... Things happen, things change. There was a pandemic, yeah so it was a hard time."