Rachael Ray Thanks First Responders After Her New York Home Goes Up in Flames

Rachael Ray is giving a well-deserved shoutout to the first responders who came to her rescue after her Lake Luzerne, New York, home caught fire over the weekend.

The 51-year-old celebrity cook took to Twitter early Monday, graciously thanking the firefighters for their efforts. "Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home," she tweeted. "Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for. What we have, not what we’ve lost."

"I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member)," she added. "Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!"

Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020

ET previously reported that the house fire took place on Sunday, and that Ray -- along with her husband, John Cusimano, and their dog, Bella -- were all safe and unharmed.

Ray's rep shared, however, that the house is "unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent." The rep told ET that the couple was home when the blaze began, but they're not sure what exactly caused it just yet.

Mark Mulholland, a journalist for WYNT.com, shared a pics of the house in flames to his Twitter account over the weekend. "Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray," he captioned the images. "It does not look good."

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

Prior to the fire, Ray was using her upstate New York home to film cooking videos amid the coronavirus pandemic, including one for ET. She shared her tips and tricks to preparing delicious meals while staying safe at home back in April.

"Grocery shopping is such a scary thing. It's giving so many people anxiety," she said. "You can make it less anxious [by] asking your market that's your primary source which day of the week they get their main delivery and plan accordingly. Everything stays outside of the house, open the bag and it's a two-party system."

"Any fresh vegetable, it's so important when you're lucky enough to find them, to immediately clean them, prep them and wash them," she added. "Then for blanching, that's just boiling salted water, 30 seconds, transfer to cold water bath, dry, freeze. It'll have months and months and months of shelf life."

Hear more in the video below.