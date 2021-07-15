Rachael Leigh Cook Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Kevin Mann

Rachael Leigh Cook is glowing. The 41-year-old actress went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Kevin Mann, on Thursday, looking gorgeous in the photos she posted of the two together.

Cook shared three selfies with her beau on Instagram, writing, "This Mann ❤️." Cook spoke to ET last August about her relationship with the producer, as well as her successful co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Daniel Gillies, whom she shares two children with. Cook and Gillies first announced their split in 2019, and finalized their divorce in March.

"I love his perfect heart," Cook told ET about Mann, whom she met through their mutual friend, actress Judy Greer. "He's magic...He's a producer. He has incredible taste. He's the greatest guy. He's fine with working really hard and doing great things and he does so much for other people. And then he will watch unlimited seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with me."

She shared that Mann even planned a romantic gesture around her love for 90 Day Fiancé when she was having an off-day at work.

"I was having a day where I was like, 'Ugh, I didn't nail that scene yesterday. Ugh, I wonder if we got it. I need to talk to the producers,'" she recalled. "And then I was talking to this very nice guy who I've been dating for a minute and he was just like, 'Well, it's gonna be great. I'm sure you were great. Don't worry about it.' I didn't think much about it."

"And then, in a beautifully thoughtful gesture, he sent me a Cameo from one of our favorite reality TV personalities... Usman, because of course," she continued, referring to 90 Day Fiancé star Usman Umar, who hails from Nigeria. "He's the most genuine. He's praying for me and he loves me and I can prove it because I have a video."

