'Queens:' Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez Bring Back the '90s in 'Nasty Girl' Music Video

The once and future Queens have arrived! Ahead of the show's premiere, the network released the music video for "Nasty Girl" on Good Morning America and gave viewers a real taste of what they can expect from the show. If you were hoping for some of that classic flash and glitz of the '90s hip-hop style, you will be more than satisfied.

Directed by Tim Story -- who has done music videos for India Arie, Monica, K-Ci & JoJo, *NSYNC and more -- the video features the show's titular stars, including Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics and Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan.

The foursome spits the fiercest bars as they tell potential suitors to come correct because they're ready to rock their worlds. And, as with all iconic music videos, there's a yacht with champagne flowing, bling glistening, pyros blasting and, of course, head-turning backup dancers.

It's a pretty epic introduction to the musical adventures that await fans.

"As artists who came up in the '90s, 'Nasty Girl' is our love letter to the groundbreaking music and hip-hop culture of the era," the show's four stars said in a joint statement. Adding that filming the video in Miami "stirred up a sense of nostalgia and pride in how far we have come as artists," the ladies added, "To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show Queens is all about."

The song is produced by Avery "Avenue Beatz" Chambliss and Queens executive music producer Swizz Beatz. Its release comes with the news that Def Jam Recordings is the official label partner for all original music for the show, and will drop new music from every episode, weekly.

The drama follows four women looking to recapture the fame they achieved as the '90s hip-hop group, Nasty B*tches. Having been estranged for about 20 years, the four must work to regain the swagger they had as the iconic group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Queens premieres Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.